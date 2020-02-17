Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 5,654 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of S&P Global worth $123,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $307.65. 979,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $194.95 and a 52-week high of $307.70.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.09.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.