Loom Network (LOOM) Price Hits $0.0320 on Major Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Poloniex and YoBit. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $31.01 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,466,668 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Binance, GOPAX, Allbit, DDEX, Coinbe, YoBit, Bittrex, Tidex, DragonEX, IDEX, DEx.top, Upbit, Hotbit, Poloniex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

