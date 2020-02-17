Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,122 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Loews were worth $12,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.19. The company had a trading volume of 930,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on L shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $495,719.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,315.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,830 shares of company stock worth $2,777,816. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

