Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $3,116,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

NYSE:LMT traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $437.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,557. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $292.53 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

