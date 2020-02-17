LivePerson’s (LPSN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $47.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. LivePerson has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded down $11.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,656,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,420. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in LivePerson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in LivePerson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

