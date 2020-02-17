LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.

LPSN stock traded down $11.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.96. 7,656,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,593. LivePerson has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. As a group, analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,123 shares of company stock worth $2,487,420. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,941,000 after acquiring an additional 556,214 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,185,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,850,000 after acquiring an additional 61,008 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in LivePerson by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,776,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after acquiring an additional 449,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LivePerson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,788,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

