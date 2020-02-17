Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,969 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $15,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,629,000 after buying an additional 1,505,686 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,112,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,762,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 157,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.02. 965,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.51. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,402.00 and a beta of 1.13.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

