Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Short Interest Down 9.7% in January

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,400 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 793,500 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $184.73. The company had a trading volume of 67,658 shares. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $149.80 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.06 and a 200-day moving average of $178.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $115,697.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,052.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 52,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.85, for a total transaction of $10,000,348.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 340,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,737,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,358 shares of company stock valued at $14,147,565. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Littelfuse by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 35.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

