Litecred Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (LTCR)

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Litecred coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecred has a total market capitalization of $14,576.00 and $1.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecred has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.00 or 0.01172141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044137 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00205741 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00070113 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Litecred Coin Profile

Litecred (LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Litecred Coin Trading

Litecred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

