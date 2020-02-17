LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $160,880.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $8.69 million and $160,880.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,026,387,279 tokens and its circulating supply is 538,051,548 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

