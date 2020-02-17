Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 2.3% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 55,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Linde by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,427,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Linde by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIN traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.64. 1,280,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. Linde PLC has a one year low of $166.07 and a one year high of $227.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.06.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.67.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

