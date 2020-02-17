Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $255.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.67.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $222.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.77 and a 200-day moving average of $200.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde has a 12-month low of $166.07 and a 12-month high of $227.85. The company has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

