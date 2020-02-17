Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,958,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,130. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.04.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

