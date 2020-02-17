Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,656 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,605,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,963. The firm has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $135.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.00 and a 200 day moving average of $125.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Charter Equity lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

