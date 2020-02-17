Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 4,342 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.35. 264,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,035. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $26.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

