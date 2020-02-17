Lido Advisors LLC Has $15.03 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 255.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,533 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,889,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699,133. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.01 and its 200 day moving average is $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $97.75 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $311.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

