Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,989 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,926 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,922 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 71,251 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 38,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.60. 6,256,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,445,827. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.33. The stock has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

