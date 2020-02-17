Lido Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,504,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,857,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $203.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.