LHT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,014.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $1,014.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0453 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003270 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000171 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for LHT is usdx.cash . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

