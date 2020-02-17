Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,520,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 13,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 131,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LXRX. Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Shares of LXRX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 862,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

