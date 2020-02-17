Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $93.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.42.

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth $40,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.81. 1,150,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,009. Leidos has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

