Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Takes Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,202,000 after purchasing an additional 65,732 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.48. 1,195,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.61. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

