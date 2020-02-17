Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Takes $577,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.69.

In other news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AVB traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,603. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $191.42 and a 12 month high of $228.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.