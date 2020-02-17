Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 165,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,894.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $74,894.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IPG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.47. 2,497,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,630. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

