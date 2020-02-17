Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $1.87 Million in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $107,000.

NYSEARCA:SHM traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $49.31. 200,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,759. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $49.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

