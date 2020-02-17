Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Buys New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 107,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 108,318 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IPE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.04. 135,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,361. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $58.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

