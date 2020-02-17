Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.2% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $339.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,510,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,120. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $274.10 and a 52-week high of $339.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

