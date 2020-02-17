Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,387 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Lamb Weston worth $22,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $821,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,262 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 45.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 69,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 38.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

LW stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $95.17. 466,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,777. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.19.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

