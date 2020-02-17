Lake Street Capital Boosts Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $46.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $42.14.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,856,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 341.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 943,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 729,325 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,608,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,193,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 2,708.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 64,433 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

