LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 491,762 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 88,339 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 4.9% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $41,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,458 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 58.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 46,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG opened at $74.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average of $76.51. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $107.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Howard Weil assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.