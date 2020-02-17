LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $27.84 Million Stock Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,927 shares during the period. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB accounts for about 3.3% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $27,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 19.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE FMX opened at $95.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.22. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a one year low of $84.85 and a one year high of $100.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

