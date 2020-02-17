LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 10,102 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the quarter. Okta makes up approximately 0.5% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,500,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Okta by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 556.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $5,974,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,540 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,702 shares of company stock worth $29,148,114. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.72.

OKTA opened at $137.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.25. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $70.44 and a 1 year high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

