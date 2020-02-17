Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of KTOS opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $153,094.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David M. Carter sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $374,513.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,172 shares of company stock worth $882,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

