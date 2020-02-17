Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,138 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $27,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,777,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,603,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,045,000 after purchasing an additional 287,374 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14,858.7% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,788,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,592,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,915,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,090,935. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $48.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

