Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Update

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,100 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 510,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KOP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. The stock had a trading volume of 77,349 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. Koppers has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Koppers by 5,884.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 190,356 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the second quarter worth $5,521,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the fourth quarter worth $5,680,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Koppers by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 146,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Koppers by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 655,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 120,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

