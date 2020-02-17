Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Short Interest Down 7.0% in January

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $281,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,898.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $244,777.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares in the company, valued at $18,521,388.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $740,813 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 141,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

KNSL traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $126.85. 116,783 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.69. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $127.13.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

