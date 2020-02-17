Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,511 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 220,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 700,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 142,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,764,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,738,000 after buying an additional 372,600 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.05. 18,532,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,137,236. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KGC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.12.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

