Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Receives $22.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,824,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,521,650. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,389,251.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 559,624 shares of company stock valued at $11,142,827 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

