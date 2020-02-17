KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 815,741 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KAR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 79.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,361,000 after buying an additional 1,533,918 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3,783.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,502,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,748,000 after buying an additional 1,464,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 381.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,198,000 after buying an additional 813,225 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,328,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 755,026 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,683,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,521,000 after buying an additional 617,226 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KAR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $22.47 on Monday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

