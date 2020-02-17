Kamen Palatov Buys 157,000 Shares of Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) Stock

Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) insider Kamen Palatov bought 157,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,117.00 ($31,288.65).

Kamen Palatov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kamen Palatov bought 43,242 shares of Nusantara Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,702.28 ($10,427.15).

On Friday, January 3rd, Kamen Palatov bought 49,758 shares of Nusantara Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,922.56 ($11,292.60).

On Friday, December 20th, Kamen Palatov bought 100,000 shares of Nusantara Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,500.00 ($23,758.87).

NUS stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting A$0.30 ($0.21). The stock had a trading volume of 14,999 shares. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nusantara Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of A$0.47 ($0.33). The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08.

Nusantara Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resources in Indonesia. It holds a 100% interest in the Awak Mas gold project that covers an area of 14,390 hectares located in South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Awak Mas Holdings Pty Ltd.

