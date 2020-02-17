JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust (LON:JESC) Sets New 52-Week High at $399.15

JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust PLC (LON:JESC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 399.15 ($5.25) and last traded at GBX 396.50 ($5.22), with a volume of 58853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 394 ($5.18).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 388.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 367.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $632.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24.

JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust Company Profile (LON:JESC)

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The Company invests in equities for the long term. The Company invests in markets that operate delivery versus payment (DVP) settlement.

