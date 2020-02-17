JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $195.00

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Iqvia from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.85.

IQV stock opened at $164.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Iqvia has a 52-week low of $130.77 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 169.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $969,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

