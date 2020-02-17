JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €75.00 ($87.21) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €81.89 ($95.22).

FRA BAYN opened at €75.55 ($87.85) on Monday. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($143.98). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €68.56.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

