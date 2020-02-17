Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,940 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after buying an additional 2,453,527 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 549,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after purchasing an additional 505,509 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,716,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,562. The firm has a market cap of $395.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $154.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.09 and a 200 day moving average of $136.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

