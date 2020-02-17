John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Stock Position Reduced by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lessened its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBT traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.23.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

