Jibrel Network (JNT) Market Capitalization Hits $3.97 Million

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $10,053.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, HitBTC, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00479773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $603.76 or 0.06178732 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00066267 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00028085 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005153 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010085 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Coinrail, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

