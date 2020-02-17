Jeneq Management LP Sells 105,867 Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Jeneq Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,867 shares during the period. Medallia comprises approximately 2.7% of Jeneq Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jeneq Management LP owned about 0.13% of Medallia worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Medallia in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Medallia in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Medallia in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Medallia in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Medallia in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLA opened at $30.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65. Medallia has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.22 million. Medallia’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medallia will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,523.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 490,868 shares in the company, valued at $15,481,976.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,023,220 in the last three months.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

