Jeneq Management LP Purchases 101,469 Shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Jeneq Management LP increased its position in shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,469 shares during the quarter. Digimarc comprises about 5.2% of Jeneq Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jeneq Management LP owned approximately 2.38% of Digimarc worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Digimarc by 1,710.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Digimarc by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Digimarc in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Digimarc by 49.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DMRC opened at $34.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $423.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average is $37.36. Digimarc Corp has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $66.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Digimarc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Digimarc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

In related news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,341 shares in the company, valued at $991,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,545.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,185.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,391 shares of company stock worth $905,545. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

