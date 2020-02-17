Jeneq Management LP Buys Shares of 1,800 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,000. Booking comprises 1.9% of Jeneq Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Booking by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,753,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Booking by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,127.63.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,990.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,994.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1,965.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,640.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.