Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) a €36.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DWS. Morgan Stanley set a €40.60 ($47.21) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €36.53 ($42.47).

DWS stock opened at €38.96 ($45.30) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion and a PE ratio of 19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of €33.84 and a 200-day moving average of €30.06. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 12-month low of €24.83 ($28.87) and a 12-month high of €39.07 ($45.43).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

